Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Louise EMERSON. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

EMERSON, Kathleen Louise Kathleen Louise Emerson passed away on October 3, 2019 with friends at her side after battling a rare illness. She was born in Spokane, Washington to Robert and Mildred Emerson. Child- hood summers included visits to Loon Lake at the family cabin built by her father and uncle and enjoyed by grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Kathleen attended Ft. Wright College, Gonzaga, then graduated from Eastern Washington University as a teacher-librarian. She relocated to Grandview, Washington to begin her career as librarian in the public school for two years. Kathleen returned to Spokane to be librarian at Ridgeview and later Willard Elementary schools. Kathleen loved working with children and serving on library planning committees for Spokane School District. An avid reader of mysteries, Kathleen was the author of historical romance novels. She had great enthusiasm for visiting new restaurants of every cuisine. Her comment at the news of a restaurant opening was, "Let's go there!" In recent years, as she cared for her elderly mother, Kathleen enjoyed her walking group, card crafting, attending musicals and plays, crochet and other interests. Kathleen is survived by her mother, Mildred Emerson and her beloved cat, Duffy. She was preceded in death by her father and her brother, David Emerson. A service will be held on Wednesday, October 23 at 1:00 p.m. at Heritage Funerals, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane WA.

EMERSON, Kathleen Louise Kathleen Louise Emerson passed away on October 3, 2019 with friends at her side after battling a rare illness. She was born in Spokane, Washington to Robert and Mildred Emerson. Child- hood summers included visits to Loon Lake at the family cabin built by her father and uncle and enjoyed by grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Kathleen attended Ft. Wright College, Gonzaga, then graduated from Eastern Washington University as a teacher-librarian. She relocated to Grandview, Washington to begin her career as librarian in the public school for two years. Kathleen returned to Spokane to be librarian at Ridgeview and later Willard Elementary schools. Kathleen loved working with children and serving on library planning committees for Spokane School District. An avid reader of mysteries, Kathleen was the author of historical romance novels. She had great enthusiasm for visiting new restaurants of every cuisine. Her comment at the news of a restaurant opening was, "Let's go there!" In recent years, as she cared for her elderly mother, Kathleen enjoyed her walking group, card crafting, attending musicals and plays, crochet and other interests. Kathleen is survived by her mother, Mildred Emerson and her beloved cat, Duffy. She was preceded in death by her father and her brother, David Emerson. A service will be held on Wednesday, October 23 at 1:00 p.m. at Heritage Funerals, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane WA. Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close