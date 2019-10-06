Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen M. "Kathy" HUTCHINS. View Sign Service Information Strate Funeral Home 505 10th St Davenport , WA 99122 (509)-725-4151 Send Flowers Obituary

HUTCHINS, Kathleen M. "Kathy" Kathleen "Kathy" M. Hutchins (Garretson) born November 21, 1958 passed away September 5, 2019 after a hard fought battle with cancer. Kathy worked for the federal government for 17 years as a civilian personnel specialist, wing commander secretary and financial counselor prior to owning her own business as Director of Mary Kay Cosmetics. She enjoyed helping others attain their goals in life. She was an amazing wife to her husband Ed for 33 years, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to countless number of people throughout the world. She is survived by her loving husband Ed, son Jerry (Shay) Langer and daughter Maria Langer, grandson Christian Langer, sisters Barb (Loren) Carlson, Carol Decroix, Wanda (Luther) Smith, brothers Butch (Barb) Garretson, Wayne (Patty) Garretson, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Chuck and Mary Lou Garretson. Celebration of life services will be held at11:00 Am, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Strate Funeral Home Chapel, 505 10th St., Davenport, WA. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

HUTCHINS, Kathleen M. "Kathy" Kathleen "Kathy" M. Hutchins (Garretson) born November 21, 1958 passed away September 5, 2019 after a hard fought battle with cancer. Kathy worked for the federal government for 17 years as a civilian personnel specialist, wing commander secretary and financial counselor prior to owning her own business as Director of Mary Kay Cosmetics. She enjoyed helping others attain their goals in life. She was an amazing wife to her husband Ed for 33 years, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to countless number of people throughout the world. She is survived by her loving husband Ed, son Jerry (Shay) Langer and daughter Maria Langer, grandson Christian Langer, sisters Barb (Loren) Carlson, Carol Decroix, Wanda (Luther) Smith, brothers Butch (Barb) Garretson, Wayne (Patty) Garretson, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Chuck and Mary Lou Garretson. Celebration of life services will be held at11:00 Am, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Strate Funeral Home Chapel, 505 10th St., Davenport, WA. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.stratefuneralhome.com for the Hutchins family. Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close