STEWART, Kathleen M. "Kathy" July 1, 1949 - August 28, 2020 Kathy passed away August 28th. We celebrate her life and her entrance into heaven as we mend our broken hearts. Mom loved the ocean, lighthouses, and her family and friends. Kathy was born to James and Mamie Banta, who preceded her in death and welcomed her into Heaven. She will live on through her loving husband of 50 years Charles (Chuck) and her children Steve, Charles (C.J.) and Jennifer (Sam Allen) and her granddaughters Kailey and Jolie Wilson, whom she absolutely adored, as well as her brother Norm (Debbie Banta) and numerous cousins, nephews and loved ones. Thank you to Hospice of Spokane (especially Hospice House) for making Mom's last hours comfortable and holding our hands and hearts during this time. Private family services will be held. Online tributes may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org
.