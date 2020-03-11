VELTRI, Kathleen Mae (Age 85) Kathleen Mae Veltri, our beloved Mom and 'Grams', born March 1, 1934 in Newport, WA entered into rest on February 28, 2020. Parents Les and Mae Runnels, brother Archie, and youngest son James Veltri preceded her in death. Kay was a first grade teacher at Loma Vista School, taught Sunday School and was the organist at Christ Central Church for many years. She is survived by her sister Charleen Runnels-Swisher, three children DeAnna, Linda, and Greg Veltri, several grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A memorial service will be held at Christ Central Church, located at W. 19 Shannon Avenue in Spokane, WA on March 26th at 2:30 pm. The family requests donations to and the in lieu of flowers.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 11, 2020