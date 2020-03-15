Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Marie (McNally) CURITS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CURTIS, Kathleen Marie (Age 69) Kathleen Marie (McNally) Curtis, 69, passed on in her sacred journey toward her forever life with Jesus Christ and loved ones in Heaven on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Her celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at St. David's Episcopal Church, 7315 North Wall, Spokane. Kathy was born July 28, 1950, in Moscow, Idaho, and grew up in Bonners Ferry. She graduated from Bonners Ferry High School in 1968. She completed her teaching degree at the University of Idaho and started her 41-year teaching career. Kathy taught in Boise and Bonners Ferry before moving to teach in Spokane. In District 81, she taught at Pratt and Ridgeview Elementary schools, where she instructed students across many grade levels. Her favorites were third and fifth grade. Kathy engaged her students with drama programs along with self-composed music to teach math and science skills. Teaching was her true passion, giving her heart and soul to her work. She married the love of her life and best friend, John Paul David Curtis, on June 20, 1992 at St. Charles Catholic Church in Spokane. Kathy and John shared a love of God and found their beloved church family at St. David's Episcopal Church. Kathy cherished her involvement with her church, singing in the choir and serving on many committees. Kathy loved traveling with her husband, especially to enjoy the beaches of Yachats and Lincoln City on the Oregon coast. Walking their Labradoodle Manny was one of their favorite pastimes. Kathy loved having tea at Brambleberry's and long lunches with friends. Fulfilling her strong desire to help others, she was active in outreach programs through Feed Spokane and at West Central Episcopal Mission where she served the needy and homeless. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, John Curtis; birth son Nicholas (Kristen) Radovich; step-children Paul (Raelene) Curtis, Heather (Paul) Mullin, Carrie Curtis; and grandchildren; siblings Margaret (Robert) Ruotsalainen, Patti (Rich) Ochsner, Steve (Patti) McNally, and Keith (Lillian) McNally, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, of whom she was very proud, and many loving friends. She was preceded in death by her father, James Harold McNally; mother Patricia Joyce "PJ" (Servoss) McNally; and brother James Kevin McNally. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Cancer Care Northwest at

