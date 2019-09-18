Spokesman-Review Obituaries
Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home
1306 North Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 924-9700
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Ref Sports Bar
Spokane Valley, WA
View Map
Kathleen Rae "Kathy" GOEHRI

GOEHRI, Kathleen Rae "Kathy" (Age 69) Kathleen Rae "Kathy" Goehri, age 69, of Spokane Valley, WA, passed away peacefully on September 14th, 2019, after a series of health complications. Kathy graduated from West Valley High School and went on to work at U.S. Bank. Her love of animals motivated her to pursue a career change that led her to work at SCRAPS and other animal oriented organizations until her retirement. Kathy loved to attend family gatherings and always attended her nieces' and nephew's various events throughout the years. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Lois Goehri, and her sister in law Nancy Goehri. She is survived by her brother Don Goehri, nieces and nephew, Heidi, Tracy, and Derek Goehri, and numerous cousins. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 21st at the Ref Sports Bar in Spokane Valley at noon. Online condolences may be expressed at HazenJaegerValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019
