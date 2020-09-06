LINDNER, Kathleen S. In loving memory of Mrs. Kathleen S. Lindner 66, Kathy born September 15, 1953 made her way to heaven on August 30, 2020. She was survived by her loving husband Gary Lindner and two daughters Tawny Rhodes and Jillian Rollis and son in law Dustin Rollis. Also, her grandchildren Chase and Shalyn Anderson, Zachry Rhodes-Turner and Hunter Rhodes-Williams and five heart-filling great grandchildren, additionally, Sara McNaughten and Kristin Pretorius she loved like daughters and their children Samantha, Seth, Dusty and Payton that she loved like her own grandchildren. She was also survived by six siblings, Carrie Grant, Michael, Randy, Wade, Jason and Ben Dixon. She preceded her Mother Betty Dixon and father Monte (Shay) Lindholm and stepfather Paul Dixon and dear Aunt Katie. Her most loved trait was her ability to listen and always find the right words to heal any heart. Her servant heart was always willing to help those who crossed her path she demonstrated this through her career in social services with the mentally ill and chemical dependent. Some of her most favorite things to do included anything crafty, cooking and days on the boat fishing. She loved nothing more than a home full of smiling faces from her family and friends bringing energy to the space. We would like to celebrate her life at our family home in Elk, WA on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Please reach out to Gary at 509-951-7126 or Jillian at 509-953-8884 for directions and address.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store