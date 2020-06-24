WAGNER, Kathy On June 18th, 2020, Kathleen Theresa Boldt Wagner passed peacefully from this world and rests in the love of the Creator once again. Kathleen was born June 1st, 1937, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to William Boldt and Verna Fairbanks. In 1943 her family left for Washington State eventually settling in Spokane, WA. Graduating from Marycliff High School in 1955 she remained a devout Catholic throughout her life with many receiving the benefits of her evening prayers. A young Airman would permanently enter her life while working at a café at the Spokane Airport, and from the beginning of their relationship they would provide a caring environment for children. For the next 16 years she traveled the globe as a military wife, one time having to move their family of five children, including one infant, from Omaha, NE, to England by herself. She owned Kathy's Clips Dog Grooming before deciding to enter the medical field. Kathleen worked for Spokane Cardiology as a Medical Receptionist for 22 years, which would earn her the title of "Dr. Wagner" by family members. Her greatest joy in life was her 18 grandchildren, with whom she loved and cherished and was known for getting in trouble with them on more than one occasion. She was uniquely generous of heart, enjoyed life to the fullest, brought joy everywhere she went and was truly loved by those who knew her. Kathleen was passionate about animals and was an ardent Gonzaga Basketball fan often forcing her husband to flee the room during games because of her excited screams. As a proud enrolled member of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, White Earth Nation, Mississippi Band, The Crane Clan, she thoroughly enjoyed attending Pow-Wows and would travel often to White Earth, MN, in early June to attend the White Earth Nation Pow-Wow. Kathleen is survived by her dearest companion and husband of 64 years Herb Wagner and their five children Craig Wagner (JoAnn Wagner), Audrey Barrett, Theresa Brown (Jerry Kjos), Kevin Wagner (Kirsten Nell), and Keith Wagner; 12 grandchildren Sean Barrett (Lucy Watmore), Keri Copley (Brett Copley), Amanda Baker (Darick Baker), Christopher Wagner, (Alisha Wagner), Corey Barrett (Laura Sendelbach), Stephanie Brown, Brittany Wagner (Raymond Eng), Michael Wagner, Benjamin Brown, Breanne Smith (Brody Smith), Jonathon Wagner, and Caitlin Wagner; and six great-grandchildren Kayden Wagner, Grady Copley, Gavin Copley, Jayce Ferrozzo, Tesni Baker, and Robin Fe Barrett; by one sister Judith Ann Helmuth, and cousin Donna Fairbanks (Curtis Folstad, Sr.), and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved. She was preceded in death by her siblings Fern Pemberton, Thamer Alexander, Mary McKeever, Lorraine Rowell, Audrey Pfitzner, Joseph Boldt, Donna Hayes, and Billie Maruca. As it was Kathleen's nature to look after those in need the family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made in her name to St. Joseph's Indian School, PO Box 100, Chamberlain, SD 57325-0100. A Rosary will be said on Thursday, June 25th, at 7:00 pm with funeral Mass offered at 10:30 am on Friday, June 26th, 2020, at St. Charles Parish, 4515 N. Alberta St., Spokane, WA, with interment following at Holy Cross Cemetery. As a means of protecting the health of everyone attending the family asks that all attendees wear a mask for the services.



