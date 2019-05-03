CRAWFORD, Kathlene (Age 66) Kathy went to be with the Lord on April 29th, 2019 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. She was born to Arnold and Bertha Crawford in Newport, WA. Kathy grew up in Murray, Idaho graduated Wallace high school and then Spokane Community College. She lived in Newman Lake for the last 43 years of her life and was preceded in death by her father and mother, daughter Julie and grandson Lil Ray Ray She is survived by her sister Marlene Back, daughter Stephanie Foxx, grandchildren Bryce, Dylan, and Antonio Reyes. Maddison Rew, Isabella Badia, Clover and Colton Lewis; also nieces Wendy Danelson and Heather Clemence. We will be celebrating her life this Sunday May 5th, 2019 at the Grange in Newman Lake. Please come and share your memories of this loving women with the family at 1:30 pm. YATES FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with the care of final arrangements.
Published in Spokesman-Review from May 3 to May 4, 2019