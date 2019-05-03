Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathlene CRAWFORD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CRAWFORD, Kathlene (Age 66) Kathy went to be with the Lord on April 29th, 2019 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. She was born to Arnold and Bertha Crawford in Newport, WA. Kathy grew up in Murray, Idaho graduated Wallace high school and then Spokane Community College. She lived in Newman Lake for the last 43 years of her life and was preceded in death by her father and mother, daughter Julie and grandson Lil Ray Ray She is survived by her sister Marlene Back, daughter Stephanie Foxx, grandchildren Bryce, Dylan, and Antonio Reyes. Maddison Rew, Isabella Badia, Clover and Colton Lewis; also nieces Wendy Danelson and Heather Clemence. We will be celebrating her life this Sunday May 5th, 2019 at the Grange in Newman Lake. Please come and share your memories of this loving women with the family at 1:30 pm. YATES FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with the care of final arrangements.

CRAWFORD, Kathlene (Age 66) Kathy went to be with the Lord on April 29th, 2019 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. She was born to Arnold and Bertha Crawford in Newport, WA. Kathy grew up in Murray, Idaho graduated Wallace high school and then Spokane Community College. She lived in Newman Lake for the last 43 years of her life and was preceded in death by her father and mother, daughter Julie and grandson Lil Ray Ray She is survived by her sister Marlene Back, daughter Stephanie Foxx, grandchildren Bryce, Dylan, and Antonio Reyes. Maddison Rew, Isabella Badia, Clover and Colton Lewis; also nieces Wendy Danelson and Heather Clemence. We will be celebrating her life this Sunday May 5th, 2019 at the Grange in Newman Lake. Please come and share your memories of this loving women with the family at 1:30 pm. YATES FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with the care of final arrangements. Published in Spokesman-Review from May 3 to May 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close