PARRY, Kathryn Ann (Ziegler) Dec. 21, 1929 - Sept. 3, 2020 Kathryn Ann Parry, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on September 3, 2020, due to complications from myelofibrosis. She was 90 years young. Kathryn was born December 21, 1929, to John and Margaret (Hoffarth) Ziegler in Los Angeles, California. She joined older brother, Robert (Bob); the birth of her younger brother, James (Jim), completed their close-knit family. She attended first through eighth grades at St. Michael's Parish School in Los Angeles. She also attended Catholic Girls' High School there, and graduated in 1948. She won the typing and stenography medals as a senior. She took continuing education and college classes throughout her life. Kathryn met her future husband, Edward Joseph Parry ("Joe" to family), when they were in second grade at St. Michael's. Due to family circumstances, he moved away, returning in eighth grade, when they rekindled their friendship. They maintained their friendship long-distance when his family moved again. Eventually, Dad returned to Los Angeles. Their love continued to grow, and they were married on April 15, 1950 at St. Michael's Church in Los Angeles. He joined the United States Air Force; they were subsequently stationed at Lackland AFB, Texas, Scott AFB, Illinois, McChord Air Force Base, WA, and later moved back to California. They relocated to Spokane Valley in 1953, and lived there until 1974, when they moved to the south hill of Spokane, where they resided the rest of their lives. Mom was a lifelong Catholic; her faith was her highest priority and her stronghold. She had a special devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary. The example of Mary's faithfulness and openness to God's will influenced Mom's daily life. She especially prayed the Rosary daily, and regularly attended Mass. As a young woman, she assisted (now Venerable) Fr. Patrick Peyton with much of his correspondence related to his ministry to promote the Rosary and Marian devotion in the family, our nation and internationally. A former parishioner of St. Paschal, St. Mary, Sacred Heart and Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral, Mom currently worshipped at Sacred Heart Parish, often walking to daily Mass. She volunteered in many capacities over the years, including as a Eucharistic minister, lector and altar server, until this spring. Before she and Dad had children, Mom worked for The May Company in Los Angeles; she later worked for GMAC in downtown Spokane. In later years, she worked for a while alongside our dad in his law office on Wall. However, Mom's primary vocation was as a wife, mother and homemaker. Her family was her highest priority after her faith. Mom and Dad felt so blessed to have twelve children. She loved us all unconditionally, with joy, faith and grace. Her door was always open for a visit, her heart and mind were open for understanding, and she was always ready to offer a hug. Along with Dad, Mom taught us to pray together, to love each other, to challenge ourselves, to do our best, and to laugh. She set a good example. She gave completely of herself for all of us. Mom loved to read, was a lifelong learner, and a natural teacher. Education was extremely important to her. She and Dad made our education their priority; she also supported her grandchildren in this regard. While she especially stood out as a seamstress and quilter, Mom excelled at and enjoyed all needle arts including knitting and crocheting, plus crafts of all kinds. She shared her many talents with each of us, and encouraged us to try new interests. She enjoyed travel to visit family, as well as to see destinations such as Hawaii, Germany, and Mexico. She loved group games like Peanut, dice, Scrabble and jigsaw puzzles, as well as crossword puzzles to keep her mind sharp. She was always active, even taking up yoga in her eighties. She especially loved Newman Lake, where she and Dad had a cabin. There, she enjoyed spending time with family, and contemplating life. Mom contributed greatly to the Spokane community. She led a Blue Bird troop at St. Paschal, and was active at her children's parochial schools. She was a volunteer and board member of the Good Shepherd Home Auxiliary in the 1960s. During that time, she and Dad took in young unwed mothers, as well as young women Cuban refugees. Mom was a longtime supporter of the Poor Clare Nuns, upon whose spiritual support she relied. She served in many capacities for the annual Poor Clare Benefit Tea and Style Show, a signature Spokane area event, eventually serving as chairperson. Mom was a board member of the Spokane Bar Association Women's Auxiliary, and of the Women of Rotary. She belonged to a few dedicated local quilting groups, where she shared friendship and creativity, and was a member of Washington State Quilters. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband of fifty years, Joe, in 2001, her brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Liz Ziegler (2019 and 2010), and her infant granddaughter, Anna Elizabeth Hodl, in 1991. Mom is survived by her twelve children: Ed (Julie) Parry, Spokane; John (Kathleen) Parry, Sammamish, WA; Kathy (Rob) Hodl, Rockford, WA; Molly (John) McKenna, Mead, WA; Maureen "Mo" Elia, Boise, ID; Mary (Eric) Manil, Kent, WA; Mike (Becky) Parry, Eagle, ID; Bill (Rose) Parry, Portland, OR; Aggie Patterson, Spokane; Jane (Jim) Ewers, Colbert, WA; Tess (Ben) Wyborney, Spokane; and Betsy (Chris) Frazier, Spokane. She is also survived by 33 grandchildren: Joe (Hilary) and Bob Parry; Jonathan (Jess) Parry and Laura (Ryan) McLane; Christopher (Mary) Hodl, Katie (Ray) Brundege and Emily (Greg) Vail; Caitlin (Matt) Eaton, John (Nicole) and Nate (Kellie) McKenna; Noah, Daniel and Joseph Elia; Tom, Ann and Meg Parry; Monica, Brian, Colette and Madelaine Parry; Amanda (Nick) McGowen, Alicia Patterson (Josh Huerta), Andrew (Olivia) and A.J. Patterson; Erin and Alex Ewers; Henry and Amelia Wyborney; Vince, Tony, Nick, Zach and Libby Frazier. Her 17 great-grandchildren are Eddie and George Parry; Anna, Lizzie and Will Hodl; Megan and Ryan Brundege; Reagan and Declan Eaton; Chloe, Emmie and Josie McKenna; Fitzwilliam, Cormac and Quaid McGowen; Pierson and Lincoln Huerta. She is also survived by her deeply treasured relatives: her brother, Jim (Stella) Ziegler, Billings, MT, many nieces, nephews and cousins and their families. She will be missed by many dear friends. Earlier this spring, when first faced with this serious illness, Mom recorded a special gift, this extremely heartfelt message and prayer: "Thank youfor your prayersI have seen many blessings in response to prayer in my lifeDon't let up now!" "Thank you, my Lord and God, for Your many blessings and care. Hold tightly to us this day. I love You! How great Thou art!" We love you, Mom, always and all ways! XOXO! Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family burial will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Spokane Valley. A public Rosary and memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Monastery of St. Clare (Poor Clare Nuns), 4419 N. Hawthorne Street, Spokane, WA 99205, Spokane Catholic schools (St. Aloysius, Cataldo, Gonzaga Prep) or Hospice of Spokane.



