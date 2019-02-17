UECKER, Kathryn E. 1922-2019 Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grand-mother, great-great-grand-mother and friend passed away peacefully on February 8, 2019. Kay was born and raised in Frankfort, SD to John and Elizabeth Hoogterp. She had a real love for all animals both large and small. Kay worked for many years at a local grocery store as a checker. She is survived by daughter Judy Johnson (Randy), son Roy Uecker (Pam); six grandchildren, 13 great- grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, and longtime friend Glenn McKinney. Preceded in death by husband Roland, and siblings John and Tom. Funeral services will be held at Heritage Funeral & Cremation, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA at 12 noon on February 22, 2019 with viewing at 11:00 am.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn E. UECKER.
Heritage Funeral & Cremation
508 North Government Way
Spokane, WA 99224
(509) 838-8900
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 17, 2019