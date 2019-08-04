HAEGER, Kathryn "Kathy" "Katie" (Age 91) Kathryn Haeger of Spokane, WA, entered into rest on July 30, 2019. Kathy was born in Bismarck, North Dakota on October 30, 1927, to John and Aurora Massett. She lived in Toppenish, WA where she graduated from Toppenish High School in 1947. Kathy married Ed Haeger in 1949, and shortly after that came to Spokane where she has lived ever since. Kathy was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church since 1959. She worked for many years for School District 81 as a baker and then kitchen supervisor. Her hobbies included crocheting, baking, country music, polka dancing, good German food and going to as many Oktoberfests as she could. Kathy is survived by her children: Susan Erickson of Chattaroy, WA; Ron (Karen) Haeger of Spokane; and Diana (Chad) Davis of Spokane. She also had six surviving grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents and siblings. There will be a funeral service at St. Francis of Assisi Church, West 1104 Heroy, Spokane, WA, on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with guest book available. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Online guest book at www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2019