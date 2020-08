FINNEY- TETER, Kathryn J. Kathryn Finney-Teter passed away August 14, 2020 in her home in Spokane, WA. She is survived by her son Jason Cashmere, her mother Nita Young and her sisters, Wendi, Sheri, Christine, Amy and her four grandchildren. Kathy had an infectious laugh, great sense of humor, love for her family, friends, and her cats. She will be missed.



