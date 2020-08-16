GRAY, Kathryn Jane (Stout) Kathryn Jane (Stout) Gray, born on April 25, 1936, in Portland, OR. Kath moved to Spokane in 1942, attended Roosevelt Grade School, and Lewis and Clark High School, graduating in 1955. Kath died on July 30, 2020, at home, and surrounded by her family. These are her words. To Those I leave. I leave material items of which are very special to me because they come from those I loved very deeply. What I was and what I accomplished. I understand I was full of beans and gave my parents an awakening as a preschooler. At age 6 years old I contracted a sinus thrombosis and with God at my side beat the odds. I feel I did see God and angels but they were not ready for such a child. I always loved the outdoors, nature and all living things. A true love of animals, especially dogs. I had a passion for hunting birds and fishing. I spent many hours on local lakes with my Dad, and tromping through the wheat fields for pheasant. There was a real excitement, for me, around babies and I started baby sitting when I was nine years old. I camped for 10 years at the Camp Sweyolakan, the Campfire facility on Lake Coeur d'Alene. I benefited in knowledge of the outdoors and other people. Taught badminton and canoeing to the younger campers. I remember my mother telling me, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto to you." What I did. Attended University of Washington Nursing School for two years. Graduated from Medical Secretarial School in 4 months rather than the 9 month schedule due to my nursing classes. Worked for a surgeon and podiatrist in Spokane, and then my sister, Susanne, and I set off on a big adventure to San Francisco, CA. Found a job with an ENT doctor, and then in the Orthopedics' Department at Moffett Hospital, Univ. of California. Met my future husband, Lloyd, on a blind date where we went Mt. Tamalpais, north of San Francisco. He was in the Navy, so I became a Navy wife, and we moved 13 times. I volunteered at the various schools that my children attended, helping in the office, or on boards for the schools. Also volunteered to work with Officers Wives Clubs in their volunteer work around the various stations where we had tours. Served as President of the Officer's Wives Club at the Naval Shipyard, Hunters Point, San Francisco, CA. Upon retirement from the Navy moved back to my hometown of Spokane and lived in Fairwood Park. Served on the board of the association, and as community pool director for three years. What I didn't do: Equestrian in the Olympics, Westminster Dog Show, a veterinarian, have six children, (too tired). My biggest blessing was my dear children, Sharon (Craig), Stephen (Kathi), and Douglas (Eileen), and my grandchildren, Payton, Mackenzi, Jacob, Zale, Annie, Kyle, Katie, and Amy, my grandchildren in-law, Ashley and Matthew,and my great-grandchild, Maverick. My biggest regret was not being able to hold our stillborn son. He is never far from my heart and mind. I was blessed with being able to travel around the world to so many wonderful places. I was blessed to be able to go to the Holy Lands with my sister and father, and be re-baptized in the River Jordan. I really had a good time and had so many blessings in my life. May my grandchildren know and appreciate all that life has to offer them. To stop, look, and listen or it will pass you by. Be alert to those who might need you and be sure to help them. Due to Covid 19 restrictions a private service was conducted. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: The Rotary Foundation, 14280 Collections Center Drive, Chicago, IL 60693.



