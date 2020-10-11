1/1
Kathryn Joan Marie WILCOX
1957 - 2020
WILCOX, Kathryn Joan Marie Kathryn Joan Marie Wilcox passed away peacefully on October 2nd, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Kathy was born on September 10th, 1957 in Spokane, Washington to Gale and Irma Gfeller who preceded her in death. She grew up in Lind, Washington and graduated from Lind High School. She then attended WSU, EWU, and Gonzaga University studying education. Kathy married Jim Wilcox on October 21st, 1978 and they raised their family in Harrington. Kathy worked as the manager of US Bank in Harrington for thirteen years and then became the Chief Civil Deputy for the Lincoln County Sheriff's office for the last sixteen years. Kathy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and loved nothing more than spending time with her family at her home and at the lake cabin. Kathy is survived by her husband Jim and their three children, Courtney (Eric) Strozyk, Tyson (Deeya) Wilcox, Jaymie (Andrew) Bennett, and six grandchildren, Fiona and Dahlia Strozyk, Tanner Wilcox and Taylor, Cheyenne and Brooks Bennett; her siblings Greg, Garry and Pam along with numerous nieces and nephews. A family graveside will be held at St. Francis Cemetery in Harrington, Washington at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Harrington Opera House Society or the Harrington Town Square Project. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy maybe shared at www.strate-funeral.com for the Wilcox family. STRATE FUNERAL HOME, DAVENPORT, WA is caring for the family.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Strate Funeral Home
505 10th St
Davenport, WA 99122
5097254151
