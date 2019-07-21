JONES, Kathryn "Kathy" Kathryn "Kathy" Jones (née McAllister), beloved wife, mom, grandma, sister, and aunt, went into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday afternoon, July 11, 2019 in Spokane, Washington at the age of 85. Kathy was born May 25, 1934 in Union, Utah to Vivian and Grace McAllister. At only seven years old, her father died tragically in an automobile accident in February 1942. In 1947, she married Gerald "Jerry" Hickman in Utah. Together, they had two sons, Mark and Barry, and one daughter, Kristie. They later divorced, and Kathy moved to Spokane, Washington where she met and eventually married Keith "Darrell" Jones in September 1956. Kathy and Darrell had four children together, Susan, Bill, Katy, and Tracy. After living throughout Western Washington and California for several years, Kathy and Darrell moved back to Spokane where they founded and operated the Donut Parade for over 40 years, making countless friends. Kathy is survived by her children, Mark (Celesta) Hickman, Kristie (Dave) Hyde, Susan (Dave) Teague, Bill (Deanna) Jones, Katy (Karl) Youngren, and Tracy Jones; sisters, Grace Casper of Spokane and Vivian McAllister of Shelton, Washington; brother, John Kilmer of Bellevue, Washington; and finally, her 22 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Darrell Jones, her parents Vivian and Grace McAllister, sisters Jane Heidler and Mary Hall, brother Bob McAllister, and son Barry Hickman. Kathy was a wonderful storyteller and lit up every room she entered. She was a generous, kind, funny, and fiercely loyal individual who loved gardens, flowers (especially her Audrey Hepburn rose), shopping, traveling, holiday gatherings in her home, and coffee with cream and spun honey! She was passionate about her family, friends, and looking her very best (she LOVED to get her hair done). A private memorial is scheduled at the Washington State Veteran's Cemetery in Medical Lake. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Because she loved babies, in lieu of flowers please send donations to Life Services of Spokane (lifeservices.org). Condolences can be sent to her Tribute Wall at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com. The family would like to thank caregivers and hospital staff for her care. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 21, 2019