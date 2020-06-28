GREEN, Kathryn Luella Kathryn Luella Green, age 81, passed away June 23, 2020 in Spokane, WA. She is preceded in death by her husband Jim; her son James Charles: sister Charlene Proell: and her son-in-law Nathan Beyers. She is survived by her brother George Hauserman; sister Creta Toothacher; daughters Shelley Newman (Mike), Lori Michels (Patrick), Susan Spilker (Mike), Wendy Brockett (Craig); 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Her Funeral Mass was celebrated Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Thomas More Parish. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to Transitions. Online tributes may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to:
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 28, 2020.