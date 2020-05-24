QUAINTANCE, Kathryn (Meadows) (Age 76) Kathryn Ann "Kathy" was born to Clark Rodney Meadows and Amanda Fabricious Meadows Dec. 12, 1943. Kathy, AKA, "Shopper Girl," passed through heaven's pearly gates May 12, 2020 after losing a 12-year battle with cancer. Kathy is survived by Larry her high school sweetheart and husband of 52 years. Son Shawn Quaintance; sister Susan Fox and brother-in-law Raymond Fox; cousin Wilma Mason (whom she looked upon as a sister) and husband Bill Mason; brother-in-law Ron Quaintance and wife Judy; brother-in-law Bob Quaintance and wife Suzie; nephews Ryan Quaintance, Michael Fox, Travis Fox; nieces Alicia Quaintance, Sarah Quaintance, Ashley McWhirter, Robbie Quaintance; and many grand nieces and nephews. Kathy taught 1st grade for 40 years, mostly at Progress Elementary in the Spokane Valley. Kathy loved teaching kids and continued any way she could even after retirement. Upon entering heaven Kathy was immediately put in charge of teaching all the other women advanced classes in shopping. Men in heaven here is your fair warning. Hang on to your wallets very tightly. When Kathy gets done teaching your women how to shop you are going to experience shopping tricks and techniques like you have never seen before. In her spare time, she will be teaching craft and decorating classes. Kathy is an expert in those fields as well. Good luck folks you better build bigger houses. We would like to acknowledge Summit Cancer Care, Providence Visiting Nurses, and Hospice of Spokane for their valiant efforts to prolong Kathy's life in a quality and painless fashion. All three organizations did a wonderful job. Kathy wishes donations be made to Hospice of Spokane rather than a gift of flowers.



