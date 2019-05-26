Spokesman-Review Obituaries
Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
5100 West Wellesley Ave
Spokane, WA 99205
(509) 328-5620
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
CHRISTIANSEN, Kathy Kathy Christiansen, age 65, passed away at Valley hospital in Spokane Valley, on May 4, 2019, from a short battle with organ failure. Kathy was born in Walla Walla, WA, daughter of Arnold and Joann Walery, sister of Mark, John, and Joe Walery. She recently retired from EWU in January, where she was admired and loved by students. Kathy loved going out to eat and spending time with her grandsons. She is survived by children Randy Christiansen and Candace Bush, and grandchildren Tyson and Jack. The memorial service will be held on May 31, 2019 at 2:00pm at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home, 5100 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 26, 2019
