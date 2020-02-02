Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathy Lynn (Castleman) BLAIR. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BLAIR, Kathy Lynn (Castleman) (Age 60) On January 22, 2020, Kathy crossed over the Rainbow Bridge. Kathy was born to Dick and Lois Castleman in Spokane on December 22, 1959. She was 60. Kathy's life experience extended to Ephrata, Mountlake Terrace, and Bremerton, Washington; then to Lubbock, Rusk and Dallas, Texas; from there to Albuquerque, New Mexico and on to Portland, Oregon; ending back to where it all started in Spokane, Washington. Kathy loved and was involved in various crafts druing her lifetime. Kathy was preceded in death by her mother Lois and her daughter Danielle. She is survived by her daughter Rachael (Dan), father Dick (Mary), sisters Debra (Jason), Katie (Ken), longtime friend Joy, and her faithful companion dog Chase. The family would like to thank the Hospice of Spokane for their fantastic, loving care during Kathy's closing days. Spokane Cremation and Funeral Services of Spokane will handle final arrangements.

