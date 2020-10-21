1/
Kathy Lynn STOCKBRIDGE
STOCKBRIDGE, Kathy Lynn Kathy Lynn Stockbridge, 68, passed away October 17 at her home in Burlington after a year-long battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, James (Jay) Stockbridge of Burlington; two sons, Mark Stockbridge, also of Burlington, and Matthew Stockbridge of Seattle; a daughter-in-law, Margaret Stockbridge; and two grandsons, Edward and Henry Stockbridge of Seattle. Kathy and Jay moved to the Spokane area in 1986. Kathy was a special education preschool teacher in Cheney and Spokane and later worked as an education specialist for the Spokane and Central Valley school districts before her retirement in 2015. The couple moved to Burlington in 2017. Kathy made deep and lasting friendships wherever she went. She was a talented quilter who devoted thousands of hours to creating artistic quilts and wall hangings of her own design, many of which she gave away to friends and coworkers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name to Hospice of the Northwest.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 21, 2020.
