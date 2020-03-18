Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathy M. FEIL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FEIL, Kathy M. Kathy M. Feil passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020. She was born to Max and Gay Largent on September 09, 1949. She was raised in the small logging town of Klickitat, WA. In her childhood she enjoyed the freedom and love that she found at her grandparents' farms. On March 23, 1974 she married Jonmichael Feil in Goldendale, WA. They would go on to share 46 years of love, laughter, and adventures as husband and wife. They also raised two children together, Michael J. Feil and Melissa (Feil) McGourin. Kathy loved watching her family grow when Melissa married Casey McGourin and when she became a grandmother to Jacob and Benjamin McGourin. Being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother was her most cherished role. She loved her family with all of her heart and gave selflessly to make sure they had what they needed. She is irreplaceable and will be greatly missed by her family. Kathy is survived by her husband, Jonmichael Feil; daughter, Melissa McGourin (Casey); grandsons, Jacob and Benjamin McGourin; brother, Russel Largent; half-brother, Wayne Largent; and step siblings, Craig Caton Largent, Lynda Martin and Julie Crisp. Her sister-in-law Jeanne Marie Clifford and brother-in-law Joseph Feil will also greatly miss her. Kathy is preceded in death by her beloved step-mother Mari Largent and her father Max Largent. Kathy has now joined Michael, who preceded her in death in May of 2000. Services will take place at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home, 1315 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA. They are planned for Saturday, March 21st at 10:00 AM. Donations in Kathy's memory can be made to the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery. In light of the current health crisis the family understands if you are unable to attend the service. Live streaming at

