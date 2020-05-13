Kathy MALLY
MALLY, Kathy March 1, 1944 - April 30, 2020 Kathy grew up in Troy, MT, lived in Spokane, Seattle and Juneau. She was manager of Clare House Apt. for some years. Kathy moved to Tucson to be with her son, Patrick. Survived by daughter Krista Bertholl and son, Patrick. Also survived by four grandchildren and three sisters, Marie Magneson and Dot Morrison in Spokane and Marlene Challinor in WY. Also survived by good friend LaVaur Scow.

Published in Spokesman-Review on May 13, 2020.
