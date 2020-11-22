1/
Kathy RUDOLPH
1947 - 2020
RUDOLPH, Kathy Went home peacefully to the Lord on November 13, 2020. She was born in Walla Walla, WA in September of 1947. She is survived by her loving husband, Jim; beautiful daughters, Emily (Dave) Waldman and Joanna McDonald; amazing grandchildren, Seth McDonald and Caitlin Troy; sister, Marian (Joel) Merkel; brothers, John (Karen) Troyer and Mark Troyer. She is also survived by nephews and nieces, Jacob (Emily) Troyer, David Galli, Jenifer (Chris) Charles, Joel (Sarah) Merkel, John Merkel, Theresa Troyer and Jordan Troyer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities, P.O. Box 2253, Spokane, WA 99210 or Women & Children's Free Restaurant, 1408 N. Washington, Spokane, WA 99201. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. RIPLINGER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, SPOKANE, WA with Dean Egger, Owner/Director assisting the family.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane
4305 N. Division St.
Spokane, WA 99207
(509) 483-8558
