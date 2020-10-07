TAYLOR, Kathy (Age 58) February 20, 1962 - September 20, 2020 Kathy Taylor (58) passed away suddenly at her home due to a heart condition September 20, 2020. Although she was born in Wilmington, NC, Kathy lived in Eastern Washington the majority of her life. She graduated from University high school in Spokane and earned her business degree from Eastern Washington University. She was an accomplished seamstress--she created beautiful quilts and hand made gifts on her own and in collaboration with her friends. She was always a singer--she performed in numerous bands in Spokane, performed at Deutschesfest in Odessa when she lived there and continued to sing at numerous special events throughout the years by request. She was a wife--she was married for 8 years and lived Odessa, Wa in the 1990's. She still counted her ex-husband as a close friend throughout the years since. She was an author--in 2011 she met her goal of writing a book about the rewarding journey of adopting her beloved dog Rocky. "Rocky's Road Home: The True Story of a Shelter Dog's Journey to His Forever Home" was published in that year and detailed her love for the experience. More than any possessions, her two dogs Rocky and Sadie were her most cherished, loved, and faithful companions to Kathy and they are together doing great in a new home with a trusted close friend. She was an incredibly hardworking professional--her first job was with a bank in Spokane, then she took on a career in insurance when she moved to Odessa (at one point owning her own agency) then found a wonderful, supportive family at MZI Insurance in Walla Walla. She was deeply committed to her customers. She is survived by her father, Sam Tyler, mother Maureen Edgar, brothers Tom and Paul Taylor and nephew Ethan Taylor. Kathy was always positive, encouraging, without complaint. She touched many lives with her kindness, compassion, and laughter. God has brought his angel Kathy home and we hold her in our hearts. A celebration of her life will be held next spring in Walla Walla--everyone will be notified via email/phone/facebook and we appreciate all the support and kind thoughts from all who loved her. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to do a donation in her name to the Blue Mountain Humane Society in Walla Walla--it is an organization Kathy believed in and supported.



