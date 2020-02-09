Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katryna Rose (McBride) OWSLEY. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

OWSLEY, Katryna Rose (McBride ) Katy Rose peacefully set off on her last journey February 2, 2020. Katryna Rose McBride was born in Spokane, Washington July 10, 1969 to Vicki and Jim McBride. She joined sister Kelly, brothers Chip and Tim, while brother Dan joined them 16 months later. Katy grew up on the McBride family farm always trying to keep up with her brothers and sister who nicknamed her Katy Rose Peanut Butter Nose. She attended Cheney Schools, Eastern Washington University and Whitworth University. Her teaching career began at Finch Elementary in Spokane and continued in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was also a school counselor at Longfellow Elementary and Whitman Elementary. She married Sean Owsley and together they raised their son Ryan and golden retriever Josie. Katy was always a champion for children, wanting the best for each of her students, nieces and nephews. She loved them all. She is survived by her son Ryan; parents Vicki McBride and Jim and Marlene McBride; brothers Chip (Marcy), Tim (Kerri), Dan (Loan), and sister Kelly Tellez (Mark) and many nieces nephews. She is also survived by her special friend Scott Neills. She is pre-deceased by her grandparents and nephew Nick Tellez. Memorial Service will be held at Heritage Funeral Home, February 13th at 2 P.M. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , Southern Poverty Law Center, or .

OWSLEY, Katryna Rose (McBride ) Katy Rose peacefully set off on her last journey February 2, 2020. Katryna Rose McBride was born in Spokane, Washington July 10, 1969 to Vicki and Jim McBride. She joined sister Kelly, brothers Chip and Tim, while brother Dan joined them 16 months later. Katy grew up on the McBride family farm always trying to keep up with her brothers and sister who nicknamed her Katy Rose Peanut Butter Nose. She attended Cheney Schools, Eastern Washington University and Whitworth University. Her teaching career began at Finch Elementary in Spokane and continued in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was also a school counselor at Longfellow Elementary and Whitman Elementary. She married Sean Owsley and together they raised their son Ryan and golden retriever Josie. Katy was always a champion for children, wanting the best for each of her students, nieces and nephews. She loved them all. She is survived by her son Ryan; parents Vicki McBride and Jim and Marlene McBride; brothers Chip (Marcy), Tim (Kerri), Dan (Loan), and sister Kelly Tellez (Mark) and many nieces nephews. She is also survived by her special friend Scott Neills. She is pre-deceased by her grandparents and nephew Nick Tellez. Memorial Service will be held at Heritage Funeral Home, February 13th at 2 P.M. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , Southern Poverty Law Center, or . Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.