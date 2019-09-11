Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay A. KEMPE. View Sign Service Information Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane 4305 N. Division St. Spokane , WA 99207 (509)-483-8558 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Westgate Christian Church 7111 N. Nine Mile Rd Spokane , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

KEMPE, Kay A. (Age 77) Kay left this world to be with his Lord and Savior, September 7th, 2019. He was born, July 20th, 1942, at the original Rockwood Hospital to Kenneth and Bessie Kempe of Five Mile Prairie. He was the oldest of four children. Kay grew up on the Five Mile Prairie helping his Grandpa Otto and dad on the family farm. Kay attended Mead Schools and graduated from Mead HS in 1961. After graduation, he moved to Denver with his parents for work and then to Seattle. Kay married Karen Sturm in 1963 and lived in Seattle, WA where their two sons, Keith and Kevin, were born. While in Seattle, Kay worked at Boeing on a section of the KC 135/707. Kay returned to Spokane with his family in 1971 and started a home building business with his father, Ken Kempe, and Sam and Ron Koski. They built a total of 13 homes in the Inland Empire including the family home on Five Mile Prairie. Kay joined the City of Spokane Fire Department in 1973 and retired from Station 16 in 2000. He was also a volunteer for Fire District 9, Station 95 for over 31 years, participating in the Santa programs most years. He retired from Station 95 in 2008 as a Captain. Kay and Karen divorced in 1981. In 1988, Kay married Carolyn Cummins (Burrough), adding her children, Catherine and Jonathan, to the family. Kay was a talented mechanic and "handyman" and always enjoyed working on projects with anyone who needed help, but especially his sons and family members starting out in the small, cramped garage and later built a fully equipped shop that he loved to share. He stayed very busy after retirement continuing to take on handyman jobs of all kinds. Kay loved to work in his large, beautiful yard where he had a huge garden almost the size of a city block. He also enjoyed traveling with his family, riding motorcycles and snowmobiles, and water skiing in his younger years. He had many memorable family vacations most notably trips to Hawaii and a vacation with his sons and their families to Disneyland to celebrate his retirement from the fire department. He took his grandkids camping on annual spring break trips for 15 years where they saw every site in the Pacific Northwest. Kay traveled extensively with his wife, Carolyn, to visit family and AFB's around the country, wherever his stepson, Jonathan, was stationed. To celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary and Carolyn's 70th birthday, Kay and Carolyn were able to take their third cruise in May 2019, traveling to NE Canada and New England and also visiting family in the Annapolis area. Kay attended Five Mile Community Church for many years where he was active in the choir and outreach programs. Kay and Carolyn joined Westgate Christian Church in 1991, where he was a trustee for over 10 years. When the church built their big sanctuary addition in 2001, Kay assisted the electric contractor, volunteering hundreds of hours in all areas of construction. Kay always put his family first and was the first one to volunteer to help with any project to lend his experience and expertise. When his sons were teenagers, you would find Kay working with them on their cars and spending many Friday nights at the high school drag races at SRP cheering them on. Kay was very proud of his grandchildren and enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren play baseball, football, or whatever sport they were in at the time. He never missed a game, rain or shine. Kay is survived by his wife of 31 years, Carolyn; sister, Marcie Tucker; brother, Jim (Shirley) Kempe, brother-in-law, Larry Crouse; sons, Keith (Tina) and Kevin (Natalie); step son-in-law, Patrick Paul; stepson, Jonathan Cummins (Irina) of Severn, MD; grandchildren; Tara (Jordan) Usher, Lindsey (Jacob) Gilbertson, Dylan Pierce, and Devin (Kendall) Kempe of Minot, ND; step-grandchildren, Isabelle and Tristen Ortiz and Matthew Paul; three great-grand kids, Blake Usher (10) and Ashton (4) and Alice (3 months) Gilbertson; his special nephew and sidekick, Jason Kempe, and church daughter, Trina Bair; many loved nieces and nephews, cousins, and best friend, Ernie Pickett, He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Bessie Kempe; his sister, Peggy Crouse; his brother-in-law, Orville Tucker; stepdaughter, Catherine Paul; and close friend, Bruce Robertson. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 14th, at 11am at Westgate Christian Church, 7111 N. Nine Mile Rd., Spokane, WA 99208. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cocolalla Bible Camp, P.O.Box 103, Cocolalla, ID 83813; Westgate Christian Church, Building Mortgage principal (address above); Union Gospel Mission, P.O.Box 4066, Spokane, WA 99220. GUESTBOOK:

