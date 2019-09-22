Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay AESCHLIMAN. View Sign Service Information Bruning Funeral Home - Colfax 109 North Mill Street Colfax , WA 99111 (509)-397-3406 Send Flowers Obituary

AESCHLIMAN, Francis Kay June 28, 1937 September 17, 2019 Kay Aeschliman, 82, of Colfax, passed away on September 17, 2019 at The Courtyard. Kay was born on June 28, 1937 in Colfax, Washington to Archie (Pete) and Zoe McIntyre. Kay grew up in Colfax and attended Martha Washington grade school and graduated from Colfax High School in 1955. She met Marvin Aeschliman during this time. He served in the Army and when he returned, they dated and were married on June 25, 1955. They recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary. In her early years, while her mother was at work, she helped in the care of the home and fiercely protected her brother. She was a dedicated and loving farm wife to Marvin and a loving mother to their two children Marva Lynn and Mike. She enjoyed fishing, going down to the river with Marvin and family. On one of the trips, both Marvin and Kay caught a 50 lb salmon. Her home was always welcoming to everyone. Kay was a good cook and during hunting time, the house was always full with family and friends. She was a collector and treasured her antiques. She loved showing and telling everyone about their value. She created a display room in the barn and would sell some of her treasures.. Kay had a deep love for the Lord and lived a life that would be pleasing to God. They were members of the Onecho church for many years. Her daunting inner strength, love of family and friends, beautiful smile and a kind heart will be missed, but never forgotten. Kay is survived by her husband of 64 years, Marvin; two children, Marva Lynn Smith and Mike (Debbie) Aeschliman, both of Colfax; four grandchildren, Jessica Smith, Chad Aeschliman, Chase Aeschliman and Chayne Aeschliman; two great-grandchildren, Ariella and Aidric. Also surviving are seven siblings, Peter McIntyre, Delbert McIntyre, David McIntyre, Maryann Leavey, Lisa McIntyre, Dennis McIntyre, Bonnie Homan, and by several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents. The funeral service for Kay will be held on Friday, September 27 at 11:00 am at the Onecho Bible Church. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 28 at 10:00 am at the Colfax Cemetery. Viewing will be Tuesday-Thursday at Bruning Funeral Home. BRUNING FUNERAL HOME of COLFAX is caring for the family. On-line guest book can be found at

