COTANT, Kay Frances (Pourier) I, Kay Frances (Pourier) Cotant, daughter of William and Bessie (Burfiend) Pourier, was born December 11, 1937 in Rosebud, SD and passed away October 16, 2019 in Spokane Valley, WA at the age of 81. I lived most of my first 22 years at the Arnold Ranch where I attended school until the 8th grade in Todd County, Mission, SD. I enjoyed the ranch life working in the hayfields and rustling cattle with my dad. I participated in rodeos, barrel racing and was my dad's partner in hide races. In 1956, I graduated from Cody High School in Cody, NE. After graduation I attended Chadron State Normal training to be a teacher in the rural schools of Cherry County where I taught for six years. I loved to sing; I sang at school functions, church choir, funerals, weddings and also a country western band. I auditioned for and was accepted by the Tommy Dorsey Band but due to an affair of the heart didn't join the band. I married the love of my life, Larry Joe, December 28, 1959 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Nenzel, NE. It was during Christmas Break from teaching school; boy was it a cold and snowy day. While living in NE we had three children; one daughter and two sons. In 1969, after moving to Greenacres, WA, one more daughter joined our family. I was a stay at home mom; involved in school and scouting for the four children. I was a lifelong seamstress that loved to participate in state fairs and craft shows. As the family got older, Larry taught me to drive an 18 wheeler truck; I joined him hauling cattle for Figenshow Transportation and boat trailers for EZ Loader across the US. After driving, I worked at various fabric stores and did contract sewing. I am survived by daughters, LaWayna (Ben) Smith, Kaylene Degenstein; son Kenny Cotant; granddaughters Jessica (Ryan) Benge, Leslie Smith, and Melissa Cotant; four precious great-grandchildren: Jensen, Greysen and Sawyer Benge; Lilly Melgaard; brother William (Carol) Pourier; sisters-in-law Arlene Dahlgrin, Debbie Cotant, Helen Ballard and brother-in-law Leslie Cotant; dear friends Tracy McClendon, Sherri Cotant, Kay Brown, Judy Pipkin; numerous nieces and nephews. I am preceded in death by my parents; husband Larry Joe, son Larry Lee, sisters Dorothy Gardner and Ruth Brown, brothers-in-law Don Gardner and Lance Cotant. Arrangements entrusted to Neptune Society with interment at Riverside Memorial Park Mausoleum next to Larry Joe and son Larry Lee. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

