GUILLORY, Kay Elizabeth April 28, 1957 - June 20, 2020 Kay Elizabeth Guillory was born April 28th, 1957 in Denver, CO. She moved with her family to Spokane in 1972. She became a Pharmacist graduating from Washington State University during the Mt. St. Helen's eruption. She lived in Medical Lake and worked as a pharmacist at Lakeland Village for over 30 years. Kay was passionate about her job and the many opportunities it gave her to help others. She was very close to her colleagues and created many lasting memories at Lakeland Village. Her other great passion was the outdoors. She loved hiking, xcskiing, photography, camping, backpacking and many other aspects of the outdoors. The Spokane Mountaineers were a big part of her outdoor life. Kay had many friends from the many different activities in her life. She was a Hospice volunteer, loved to go to musical concerts, took Tai Chi for many years, and had a special place in her heart for animals, especially her cat Abby. She had created many long term friends that she cared about deeply. Kay will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Survivors include: her son Gerrit Kalous, brother Steve Guillory, and mother Helen Guillory.



