STIPE, Kay Laurelle LeFevre February 18, 1937 September 28, 2019 Kay L. Stipe passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family. Born in Fargo, ND to Lester G. and LeNore S. LeFevre. She grew up in Kalispell, MT, graduating High School in 1955. Kay pledged Alpha Phi sorority at University of Montana in September 1955. At a Signa Nu fraternity function, she met the love of her life, John Stipe. They married on March 22, 1958. Kay loved everyone unconditionally. She was a kind-hearted friend, a loving wife, mother, sister, Auntie, Grammy, and Great Grammy. She loved flowers, birds, and every sunset. Her family will treasure the memories of special times spent in her company, especially at the lake and at Christmas. These events brought together everything Kay loved about her life: her family, her friends, and her "year-round" Christmas tree! Above all, her family meant everything to her, and her presence in their lives was the greatest blessing to them. John and Kay owned Ethan Allen Home Interiors and prided themselves with helping many families in the Northwest enjoy beautiful furnishings. Kay was also a community leader involved with The , The Spokane Symphony, The Morning Star Boys Ranch and was a sustaining member of the Jr. League of Spokane. She is a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts and Rainbow Girls and an active member of Alpha Phi and U of M Alumni Assoc. She proudly served 39 years on The Hutton Settlement Board of Trustees. Kay faced her cancer diagnosis with the utmost bravery and grace. Her strength, perseverance, and courage will continue to be an inspiration to us all. Kay is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, John Stipe; daughter, Michelle K. Riggs (Sandy); son, Steven M. Stipe (Becky); grandsons John Riggs (Shannon), Bryan Riggs (Shannon), Max Riggs (Cassi), and Hayden Stipe; great-grandchildren Mikayla and Reagan Riggs, Miller and Savannah Riggs, Evelyn Riggs; sister JoAnne Gaskell; and nephew Tyke Gaskell (Karen). Memorials in Kay's honor may be made to The Hutton Settlement, 9907 East Wellesley Ave., Spokane, WA 99206. A celebration of Kay's special life will be held on December 14, 2019, 2pm, at the Hutton Settlement Campus.

