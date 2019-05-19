SHUMAN, Kayla Marie Kayla Marie Shuman (age 25) went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 16, 2019. Kayla was born on March 15, 1994 in Spokane, WA, to parents Charles Shuman and Janet Shuman. Those who knew Kayla, knew she had a heart of gold. She was truly a loyal friend and her spirit was warm, loving, and so welcoming, always putting others above herself. Kayla loved to do make-up, which always looked flawless, she loved to cook and experiment in the kitchen, and overall she just enjoyed being silly. Some of her fondest memories were in Prichard, Idaho, camping with her family and friends and when she went to Seaside, Oregon, to see the ocean and the beach with her mother Janet and Aunt Amy. This beautiful young woman loved to be in the water. Kayla had dreams of one day opening her own restaurant and attended Spokane Falls Community College where she planned to graduate with an associate's degree in business management. She looked up to her older sister Amber, and loved her deeply. Kayla is survived by her father Charles Shuman and step-mother Brook Shuman of Houston, TX; mother Janet Hughes and step-father Tim Hughes of Spokane, WA; Sisters Amber Shuman, Jasmine Shuman, Sarah Legendre, and Samantha Legendre of Houston, TX; brother Anthony Shuman of Houston, TX; grandmothers Jeanne Ahlberg of Spokane, WA, and Ann Shuman of Palacios, TX; aunt Annelise Lott and husband Gary Lott of Spokane, WA; aunt Amy Ahlberg of Spokane, WA; aunts Cynthia Guynes of Palacios, TX, Denise Mitchell of Chunchula, AL, Tammy Shuman of Pearland, TX, and Linda Shuman of Palacios, TX; uncle Bruce Shuman of Mobile, AL ; aunts Donna Hughes and Melody Hughes of Kennewick, WA, as well as countless cousins, nephews, and nieces. Kayla had a huge family who loved her dearly. A memorial service with a reception to follow will be held on May 23, 2019, at 1pm at Hazen & Jaeger Funeral Home 1306 N. Monroe St. Spokane, WA. 99201. If you would like to send flowers, please send in care of Kayla Shuman to the address listed above. Online condolences may be expressed at HazenJaeger.com. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary