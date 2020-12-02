1/1
Keith Allen DAVIDSON
DAVIDSON, Keith Allen June 13, 1943 November 25, 2020 Keith graduated from Rogers High School, WSU, and the U of Idaho. Between 1968 until 2000, Keith lived in Colorado where he worked at various high tech companies and enjoyed the great outdoors. In 2000, Keith and Karen moved to Hawaii where they planned to retire, instead he taught math at Hawaii Pacific University and retired from Honolulu Community College. He married Karen (Chase) on August 20,1966 who survives him as well as two children, Kristine Davidson and Kevin (Julie) Davidson five grandchildren and one great-grandchild, and sister, Joyce (Gary) Ebbighausen. Keith loved his family as deeply as they loved him and will be greatly missed. Keith enjoyed the outdoors hiking, camping, white water rafting, biking, and making up games to play with his grandchildren. Due to Covid, there will be no service at this time. Please direct memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association

Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 2, 2020.
