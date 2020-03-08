|
RIECKERS, Keith Duncan (Age 74) Keith died on March 4, 2020 at Rockwood Memory Care, on Spokane's South Hill. He is preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Nellie Rieckers and step-mother Margaret, his brother David, and his daughter Caroline Suzanne Rieckers-Morton. He is survived by his wife of 51 years (though the high school sweethearts had known each other for 61 years) Katherine "Kay" (Herda) Rieckers, brother Ray, sister Terry (Jim Coe) and sister-in-law Joyce, as well as nephews and nieces Paul (Katy), Eric (Amy), Natalie (Paige), Denell, and Wade. He is also survived by his son-in-law Keith Morton and wife Annie, whose children Karina, Caleb, and Zane brought joy to Keith in his final years. He also held the Herda family in close regard having enjoyed their company for many years. Keith was born in Chewelah, WA on November 8, 1945. He graduated from Chewelah High School in 1964, earned a bachelor's degree from Washington State University in 1968, and earned a law degree from the University of Washington in 1972. He served 6 months of active duty in the army (stationed in Monterey, CA) and 2 years in the army reserve during the Vietnam Era. He was honorably discharged due to diabetes. He moved to Spokane in 1972 and became a partner with the law firm Lukins & Annis, where he worked until his retirement. Keith was a member of a committee that planned/funded the expansion of Martin Field at WSU in the 1970s. He taught law at Gonzaga University and taught business law at Whitworth University. Keith enjoyed skiing at Schweitzer Mountain and was an avid golfer at Manito Country Club. In later years he spent winters in Scottsdale, AZ. Keith will always be remembered for his quick wit, funny stories, and generous nature. A celebration of life service/reception will be held for Keith at Manito Country Club, 5303 S. Hatch Road, Spokane, WA at 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 12, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in Keith's name may be made to Rockwood Residents' Foundation, 2903 E. 25th Ave. Spokane, WA 99223. The family would like to thank the staff at Rockwood Memory Care for their care.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 8, 2020