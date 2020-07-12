LARSON, Keith Ervin Keith Ervin Larson passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Sharon Larson and his three daughters Cindy Riendeau, Stephanie Marcella and Sherri Brixey. He had seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Keith is also survived by his two sisters Sharon Burkwist and Judy Larson. Keith was born October 14, 1943 in Puyallup, WA. He served in the 141st Regiment of the Air National Guard from 1962-1968. He worked at Napa Auto Parts for 29 years and was a member of the Inland Empire MG Club for 10 years. Keith was a loving, generous husband, father and a wonderful brother. He was always willing to help in anyway asked of him. Keith enjoyed life to the fullest and his family was his top priority. Keith's generous spirit and unconditional love carried through to his family for 76 years. He will be greatly missed!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store