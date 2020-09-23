CARPENTER, Keith R. (Age 41) Keith Richard Carpenter, our beloved husband, son, and brother, was born to Daniel and Robin Carpenter on July 20, 1979, in Spokane, WA. Keith was taken suddenly from all who loved him on the evening of September 18, 2020, from a motorcycle accident. Keith grew up in the Spokane Valley, and graduated from Central Valley High School in 1997. After graduating high school, Keith obtained his AS Degree from SCC in Industrial Machining. Keith's natural math and mechanical skills served him well, and Keith took great pride in his work. Keith loved to share his knowledge as well, and while working 12 years at Wheeler Industries in the Spokane Valley, Keith mentored and taught many aspiring machinists as new technology was transforming the industry. In September of 2016, Keith changed jobs and hired into the Machine Shop at the Kaiser Aluminum Trentwood Plant. It was just a few hours after leaving his work on September 18th that tragedy struck, and took this angel on earth. Keith grew up camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, riding motorcycles, and school sports, along with pestering his younger sister, Kimberly. It was in high school track that Keith and Kimberly developed their strong and truly nurturing brother/sister relationship, a bond that will endure time. Keith was an early and devoted member of M.T.F.U., an inclusive and diverse group of dedicated men who selflessly continue to help individuals in crisis and families in need. Keith's kind, caring and compassionate heart changed dozens of at-risk lives, and more than once changed a person's downward path, or a family from tragedy. Keith was also a member of a small group of both high school, and later, close buddies connected by true friendship, who simply and fondly call themselves "PALS" and join together on rides and family get-togethers. Keith loved spending time with his family and is survived by his wife, Natalie; daughter, Danika; son Mason; their newest addition, Hazel; and the family's loving pet Springer Spaniel, Kelly. Keith is also survived by parents, Dan and Robin Carpenter; his sister Kimberly Welch; aunt, Deedee Carpenter, aunt, Donna L. Gadberry, and numerous cousins. Keith is preceded in death by his grandfather, Jack R. Carpenter, grandmother, Betty L. Carpenter, his uncle, Ben Carpenter, grandmother, Pauline J. Smith and uncle, Dennis Smith. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a fundraiser for Keith's wife and children. www.gofundme.com
Keiths-memorial-fund. Viewing will be provided at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA, between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM, on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Plenty of room for parking and distancing, with safe and controlled room-count monitoring provided. A less formal gathering, with potluck at another location, will take place and directions will be provided to those interested, from 12:30 pm to 5:30 pm.