BLY, Keith Wesley (Age 73) May 28, 1947 - July 26, 2020 Keith W. Bly, age 73, a lifelong resident of the greater Spokane area passed away on Sunday, July 26th, 2020 after a multi-year battle with cancer. He was the second of two boys born to Manley and Naomi Bly. Following their divorce, both of Keith's parents re-married and started new families. With these events, Keith became the elder brother of two new sets of siblings, enjoying life-long connections, life events and grateful memories with them. He was a graduate of North Central High School. Feeling the call, Keith voluntarily enlisted in the Marine Corp and served in Vietnam. Keith had many passions in life. Early in life there were plenty of late nights wrenching on his friends' race cars, followed later in life doing gentleman farming and forest management and riding his Harley as a proud HOG member. Through all of his adventures, he was never shy to meet new folks and developed many friendships that remained his entire life. His true life-long passions were family, the outdoors and soccer. He was an avid hunter and fisherman throughout his life, pursuing deer, elk and trout with friends and family across Eastern WA. If there was a hobby or passion that defined Keith it was soccer. Be it as a player, referee, or "Coach Keith", he spent over 30 years helping to grow soccer in Spokane. He enjoyed playing both in the co-ed leagues with his wife Cynthia, as well as on various men's teams. As a referee he earned a reputation for being a firm but fair and well respected official. While he was an accomplished player and referee, Keith found a special calling in coaching the game. Taking the leap from rec to competitive soccer with his oldest son's team, he took on the head coaching job of the Spokane Valley Express team in the mid 80's. Eventually Keith, along with his wife Cynthia and a small group of dedicated friends expanded from this one team into a proper Soccer Club with numerous boys and girls teams. Through their collective efforts "Express" became a significant presence in the Spokane Soccer scene for many years. Keith not only coached his two sons' teams, but many players (both boys and girls teams) found guidance from Keith over the years. Some even following in his footsteps and eventually coaching. His main goal was to always teach and nurture young players so they could give back to the game that gave so much to him and them. Keith was preceded in death by his sisters LaVaune and Kris and brothers Manley Jr. (Skip) and Allen. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Cynthia, sons Mike (Selena) and Matt, grandsons Connor and Carson, siblings (BLynn, Becky, Charlie, Don, David, Karen and Virginia), sisters-in-law Mona and Susan, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, the family will be deferring a memorial service for Keith until it is safe for everyone who knew him to come together and share their memories and celebrate his life. This is tentatively slated for next year.



