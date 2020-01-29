Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kellen Michael ERICKSON. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Summit South 1801 E.29th Ave. Spokane , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

ERICKSON, Kellen Michael Loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend Kellen was called to Heaven on January 23, 2020. Kellen was born on August 21, 2000 at Ever-green Hospital in Kirkland, Washington to Michael and Kimber Erickson. Big sister Lexi was extremely excited to have a baby brother, to say the least. Two years later Kellen was just as excited to have a baby sister, Laney. Kellen attended Moran Prairie Elementary, where he had wonderful teachers and first met many of his lifelong friends. He then attended Chase Middle School, having the opportunity to meet new kids and build friendships with more lifelong friends, and then Ferris High School, which he graduated from last June. He was planning to attend Washington State University in the fall of 2020. Kellen was a Coug through and through. Kellen liked everything sports. He loved watching WSU Cougar football and basketball, March Madness and the NBA. For reasons only he could explain, Kellen loved the Denver Nuggets, especially Serbian center Nikola Jokic (The Joker). Kellen's friends have probably had many a debate with him as to who is better, Jokic, Lebron or Jordan. Kellen was all Jokic. Kellen and his dad attended a Nuggets game in March 2019, had great seats and saw the Joker up close and personal, he was thrilled. Any sport Kellen tried he seemed to pick up immediately, except of course, for ice skating, but his mother was there to carry him around the rink. His favorite sports were basketball and soccer. Through these two sports he met and became friends with great kids and parents and coaches, most notably the years he spent on the Breakers soccer team and the Magic basketball team. These were some of the greatest kids and parents, and Kellen was blessed to be around them. He was most recently introduced to downhill skiing by his uncle and cousins, and really enjoyed getting up on the slopes. Kellen played varsity golf, soccer and basketball at Ferris. He toggled back and forth between golf and soccer, deciding to give soccer one last go his senior year with the Saxons making the final four in the state playoffs. Basketball was his favorite sport, and his senior year at Ferris was so much fun for him, with the Saxons winning the Rubber Chicken at the Arena and nearly advancing to the state tournament. Seeing the opportunity in front of him following his junior season, Kellen really worked hard on his game before and during his senior season; he wanted to be a leader for his teammates. Kellen loved family trips to the Oregon coast, to Hawaii and to Cabo. Most of all, he loved hanging out with his friends, whether playing sports or just chilling. Kellen was such a gift to his family. His big bold eyes, infectious smile and sweet demeanor made him just about the most huggable kid imaginable during his early years. Kellen was a deep thinker. As he became older, he had an innate sense of how other people were feeling and always seemed to say something that would make them feel good. People were drawn to Kellen, always happy to see him enter the room. He was a kind and loving soul. When all was said and done, the most important things in Kellen's life were his family, his friends and his dog. Kellen is survived by his mother Kimber, father Michael, sisters Lexi and Laney, grandparents Nancy and John Risse and Patti and Bill Sahlinger, Uncle Kelly and Aunt Cory Risse, Aunt Melinda and Uncle Patrick Doherty, Uncle PJ Risse and his cousins Jack, Blake, Nicole, Mateo and Luca, many loving relatives, and last but not least, his dog Beasley. The Celebration of Kellen's Life service will be held on Saturday, February 1st at 1:00 pm at Summit South, 1801 E.29th Ave., Spokane, Washington. There will be a reception at Summit immediately afterward. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kellen's honor to the Hilinski's Hope Foundation or the Higher Ground Animal Sanctuary, or the .

