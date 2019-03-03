Services Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St. 2203 N Division Street Spokane , WA 99207 (509) 328-2600 Resources More Obituaries for Kelly WOOD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kelly Ann BS RDH WOOD

Obituary Condolences Flowers WOOD, Kelley Ann BS, RDH June 15, 1960 - February 6, 2019 Kelley Ann Wood was born June 15,1960 in Wenatchee, WA. She brightened the home of George and Jerrie Weeks when she joined her sister and lifelong best friend Kathy. Kelley was received into her Savior's arms February 6, 2019 surrounded by her family in Spokane, WA. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents George Weeks and Jerrie Stowe, step-parents John Stowe, Bill Burris, and her sister, baby Kay Weeks. She is survived at home by her husband of almost 36 years Jerry Wood; children Gabe (Katie) Wood, Ariel (Alex) Reynolds; step-children Amber O'Doherty, Travis (Jennifer) Wood, Parrish (Jeff) Maple, Lacy Wood, Summer (David) Kaurin; step-mother Wanda Burris; sister Kathy (Morgan) Picton; brother Jack (Kathy) Weeks; step-brothers Scott (Lisa) Housden, Blaine (Becky) Housden and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Kelley enjoyed an active childhood growing up in Chelan, WA. Some favorite family memories included swimming at Lakeside Park, skiing competitively, huckleberry picking at Stevens Pass, and riding her horses Babe and Poke. In high school Kelley led her varsity basketball and volleyball teams as a captain, she broke 5 school records in track, and competed in state competitions in the hurdles. Somehow she also found time for cheer and swing choir. Kelley was recognized as the top female athlete and was voted "most fun," by her classmates before graduating from Chelan High School in 1978. Kelley graduated with her BS in Dental Hygiene from Eastern Washington University in 1982. She was recognized with the Golden Scaler Award and went on to become a stand out Dental Hygienist. She made patients smile for over 30 years with Dr. Evan's Gentle Dentistry in Chewelah, WA and most recently put her talents to work at DeFelice Dentistry in Spokane. She loved her job and constantly strived to provide the best possible experience. She genuinely loved getting to know each patient, and developed lifelong friendships with many. Not only was Kelley a professional at the dental office, she was also a pro as a homemaker. A great seamstress, she made all of the dresses that her step-daughters wore in her wedding. She was noted for her excellence in the kitchen, even after a full day at work. In fact, if weather dictated her being inside on a weekend the family would be in for a special culinary treat. She loved to cook for her family! Kelley also had many interests outside of the house. An early love that stayed with her was her love of animals. She enjoyed horseback riding, both trail and gaming. She always had at least one dog and even had up to three at one time! The years she lived at Waitts Lake provided a variety of wildlife to enjoy, and gave Kelley the perfect venue for swimming and running in a beautiful environment. Kelley certainly earned sainthood and jewels in her heavenly crown upon becoming a full time step-mom to five kids (ages 4-14 years), when she married the love of her life, Jerry. Through grace, love, and compassion she built loving and respectful relationships with each child. The family was truly delighted when Gabe and Ariel were born. Kelley's love for family is what defined her. Every decision she made was carefully weighed to determine how it would affect her family. Her concern was that each child knew they were loved and would know that they would be treated fairly. Over the last three years, Kelley became affectionately known as "Gaga," by her three youngest granddaughters Maddy, Tovah and Kailey. Kelley pursued a fit and healthy lifestyle. She led by example, incorporating meditation, exercise, healthy cooking and eating into each day. She participated in multiple mini triathlons and half marathons and inspired an active lifestyle in her family. It was a great joy for her to watch her kids and grandkids participate in all of their various events and competitions, of which there were many. Kelley, the epitome of what good people aspire to be, was beautiful inside and out, loyal, gentle, sensitive, loving, strong, spiritual, humble, peaceful, intelligent, athletic, sincere, funny, caring, trustworthy, and dependable. As good as a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend a person could ever be. The Lord has surely greeted Kelley with open arms and said "Job well done my good and faithful servant. Welcome home!" Kelley's service will take place at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 North Division Street, Spokane, WA. Urn placement along the river trail at Fairmount Memorial Park will be by family at a future date. If desired, flower donations for the service can be made at Hennesseyfuneralhomes.com. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries