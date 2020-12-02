MARTIN, Kelly Charlene (Gaines) Born September 5, 1975 and passed away November 12, 2020. Kelly was a fantastic mother and teacher, a beloved daughter and sister as well as a great friend. Preceded in death by her father James Gaines. Kelly is survived by her two sons Jalen (JJ) and Derek Martin, her mother Kaye and step-father Dennis and her sister Jenel (Rick) and nieces Kaylee, Rachel and Nicole and numerous family members and friends throughout the Northwest. Kelly graduated from Shadle Park H.S. She played basketball at S.C.C. then attended Eastern Washington University and eventually obtained her master's degree in Education. Kelly was employed as a teacher and math coach by Spokane District 81 at Whitman Elementary since 2009. Rest in Peace Kelly. May the gentle breeze lift you up to the Lord's Care.



