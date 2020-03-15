Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kelly Fay VAUGHN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VAUGHN, Kelly Fay (Age 33) Kelly Fay Vaughn, 33, of Spokane, WA passed away February 22, 2020 from brain cancer. Kelly was born February 5, 1987 in Mission Viejo, CA and was raised in San Clemente, CA. She moved with her family to the Spokane/Post Falls area in 2003, graduating from Post Falls High School in 2005. Eager to be on her own, Kelly moved to Portland, Oregon where she worked as bar manager. She also co-founded NOT OK PDX, a non profit, women-run organization whose mission is to empower service industry staff to recognize and interrupt sexual violence through SaferBars workshops. Kelly also deejayed (aka Suzanne Bummers) and was a singer in a band known as Thigh Gap. Photography was another passion of hers. She had a knack for capturing a moment and telling the world about it through her lens. Her friends (and there are many) describe Kelly as selfless, generous, inspiring, amazing, hilarious, compassionate and a straight-up Kelly touched badass. She was known for her straight forwardness, unafraid of calling out the ill informed in conversation, speaking for people unable to speak for themselves, defending the defenseless and standing with those who are alone. Kelly always encouraged those around her to be the best person they could be thus empowering them to be a positive influence on the world. Kelly loved a good laugh, a good hug and time spent with her friends listening to a favorite vinyl record. To say she will be missed by many is an understatement. Kelly touched so many lives during her short time here on earth and her unique style and personality will never be forgotten. Kelly is survived by her mother, Dale McCormick of Coeur d'Alene, father Daniel Vaughn of Georgetown, TX, sister Kristin Kaberi and brother-in-law, Patrick Kaberi and nephew Patrick Kaberi, Jr.; and, last but not least, her beloved cat, Gertrude.

