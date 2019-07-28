HAMILTON, Kelly Wade (Age 55) Kelly W.Hamilton, a lifelong resident of the Spokane / Cheney area, passed away in Newport, WA on July 18, 2019. He is with our Lord and is now at peace. He is survived by his brother and best friend, Jon G. Hamilton; a former wife Mary K Hamilton; two stepchildren, Angela Brazil, Sean McCarty; one stepgrandson, Patrick Hamilton; and his very loving and patient aunt and uncle, Jim and Helen Lancaster. Plus, many other aunts and cousins on both sides of the families. Kelly was a very talented and hard working man, hunter, fisher, horseman, athlete, builder ( especially fences), friend, and a saver of lives.

