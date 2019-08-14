MARTELLO, Ken Ken was born in Spokane, Washington in 1950 to Anthony Joseph Martello and Martha Bernice Martello. He went to play with the big band in Heaven on August 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife (Cindy Martello) of 45 years, his daughters Dani Carpenter (Jeff), Dana Cline (Brian), brother Tim Martello (Andi), four grandaughters (Bailey Gerhart (Gabe), Lexie Stephens, Autumn Cline, Hope Cline and numerous other beloved extended family. Ken was a life long Spokane resident, business owner and musician. Celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Ken is under the care of Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory in Spokane. Please visit www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com to leave your condolences on Ken's tribute page. In lieu of flowers please donate to a fundraiser in honor of Ken at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ken-martello
Published in Spokesman-Review from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019