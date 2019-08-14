Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
2203 N Division Street
Spokane , WA 99207
(509) 328-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Ken MARTELLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ken MARTELLO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARTELLO, Ken Ken was born in Spokane, Washington in 1950 to Anthony Joseph Martello and Martha Bernice Martello. He went to play with the big band in Heaven on August 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife (Cindy Martello) of 45 years, his daughters Dani Carpenter (Jeff), Dana Cline (Brian), brother Tim Martello (Andi), four grandaughters (Bailey Gerhart (Gabe), Lexie Stephens, Autumn Cline, Hope Cline and numerous other beloved extended family. Ken was a life long Spokane resident, business owner and musician. Celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Ken is under the care of Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory in Spokane. Please visit www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com to leave your condolences on Ken's tribute page. In lieu of flowers please donate to a fundraiser in honor of Ken at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ken-martello
Published in Spokesman-Review from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ken's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
Download Now