WENDT, Kenneth A. (Age 73) Kenneth Allen Wendt died on June 6th, 2019. He was born January 26, 1946 to Brooks and Norma (Retzlaff) Wendt. He was a man of principle, and a loyal man of honor. A person who lived with much respect, and dignity; he was admired and loved by family and friends. He was a man that absolutely cherished life foremost, especially after losing his wife, Jo Carr Wendt, nearly two years prior. His descendants, two in total, live on surviving as the last of his immediate family. A celebration of life to honor Kenneth Allen Wendt is being hosted at 4007 N. Upriver Bend Ln., Spokane, WA., at the residence of W. Wendt on June 30th from 12 PM - 5 PM.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 16, 2019