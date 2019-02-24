Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Arthur MENG. View Sign

MENG, Kenneth Arthur Ken passed away peace- fully due to heart problems on February 14, 2019, in Spokane, WA. He was 94 years of age. He was the only child of Arthur Henry Meng and Gertrude Inez Garretson. He was an Eagle Scout. He played the drums in bands his whole life. While at WSU, Pullman, WA during his Air Force Training Program in 1943, he played the drums providing cadence for his fellow troops during marching exercises. It was while at the Army Air Base in Walla Walla that he met his wife Barbara. Her family homesteaded in the 1800's, near the Blue Mountains. By coincidence, one of Ken's most interesting stories was when he was a Bombardier and had to bail out of his B-24 over the Blue Mountains, when his plane crashed. In 1952, he graduated from Oregon State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering. Ken became a City Engineer in Roseburg, Oregon, and a Public Works Director, as well as a Surveyor for Washington County, Oregon, which covered 1,100 miles of roads and 200 bridges. He loved being on the water, and named his boat, the "K-Bar-B; boating on the Columbia River and Diamond Lake. He really enjoyed all of Barbara's family, especially her father Gus. He and Barbara loved square- dancing in their younger years. Also gardening. He is survived by his spouse of 73 years, Barbara Jean Jesberger Meng. His two surviving sons are Douglas Meng (Sherrie, sons Jason and Spencer), and Charles Meng (Barbara Ann Herman). Ken was predeceased by his third son Michael. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A special thank you goes out to the wonderful staff of doctors and nurses at Sacred Heart Hospital.

MENG, Kenneth Arthur Ken passed away peace- fully due to heart problems on February 14, 2019, in Spokane, WA. He was 94 years of age. He was the only child of Arthur Henry Meng and Gertrude Inez Garretson. He was an Eagle Scout. He played the drums in bands his whole life. While at WSU, Pullman, WA during his Air Force Training Program in 1943, he played the drums providing cadence for his fellow troops during marching exercises. It was while at the Army Air Base in Walla Walla that he met his wife Barbara. Her family homesteaded in the 1800's, near the Blue Mountains. By coincidence, one of Ken's most interesting stories was when he was a Bombardier and had to bail out of his B-24 over the Blue Mountains, when his plane crashed. In 1952, he graduated from Oregon State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering. Ken became a City Engineer in Roseburg, Oregon, and a Public Works Director, as well as a Surveyor for Washington County, Oregon, which covered 1,100 miles of roads and 200 bridges. He loved being on the water, and named his boat, the "K-Bar-B; boating on the Columbia River and Diamond Lake. He really enjoyed all of Barbara's family, especially her father Gus. He and Barbara loved square- dancing in their younger years. Also gardening. He is survived by his spouse of 73 years, Barbara Jean Jesberger Meng. His two surviving sons are Douglas Meng (Sherrie, sons Jason and Spencer), and Charles Meng (Barbara Ann Herman). Ken was predeceased by his third son Michael. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A special thank you goes out to the wonderful staff of doctors and nurses at Sacred Heart Hospital. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close