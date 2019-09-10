Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Bert HARMON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HARMON, Kenneth Bert Kenneth Bert Harmon passed away Thursday, August 29th, in Coeur d'Alene at the age of 76. He is survived by his companion, Linda Williams of Coeur d'Alene; his daughter Melinda (Cory) Odegard; sons Todd (Laura) and Nick (Alyssa) Harmon all of Spokane and Kyle Harmon of Wenatchee; his sisters Loretta Kreisel, and Brenda (Vinnie) Brancato. Ken was born in Spokane on June 19th, 1943 and graduated from West Valley High School ('62). Ken served his country during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged, Sergeant Kenneth B. Harmon, earning two Purple Hearts, the Army Commendation Medal and other honors. He spent 23 years in retail management with Pay 'N Save Drug Stores before becoming a Realtor. He sharpened knives and owned a lawn and landscape business in Coeur d'Alene. Ken raised quarter horses, enjoyed camping with his kids and gardening. His real passion was barbecuing. In loving memory of a man who asked for so little, gave so much, and was loved by all. Service is scheduled for 2:00 PM, Friday September 13th, at the Yates Funeral Home, 744 N. 4th Street, Coeur d'Alene. YATES FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with the care of final arrangements. Please visit Ken's online memorial at

HARMON, Kenneth Bert Kenneth Bert Harmon passed away Thursday, August 29th, in Coeur d'Alene at the age of 76. He is survived by his companion, Linda Williams of Coeur d'Alene; his daughter Melinda (Cory) Odegard; sons Todd (Laura) and Nick (Alyssa) Harmon all of Spokane and Kyle Harmon of Wenatchee; his sisters Loretta Kreisel, and Brenda (Vinnie) Brancato. Ken was born in Spokane on June 19th, 1943 and graduated from West Valley High School ('62). Ken served his country during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged, Sergeant Kenneth B. Harmon, earning two Purple Hearts, the Army Commendation Medal and other honors. He spent 23 years in retail management with Pay 'N Save Drug Stores before becoming a Realtor. He sharpened knives and owned a lawn and landscape business in Coeur d'Alene. Ken raised quarter horses, enjoyed camping with his kids and gardening. His real passion was barbecuing. In loving memory of a man who asked for so little, gave so much, and was loved by all. Service is scheduled for 2:00 PM, Friday September 13th, at the Yates Funeral Home, 744 N. 4th Street, Coeur d'Alene. YATES FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with the care of final arrangements. Please visit Ken's online memorial at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com and sign his guest book. Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close