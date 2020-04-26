Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth "Jason" BUTERBAUGH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BUTERBAUGH, Kenneth (Jason) November 22, 1973 April 14, 2020 It is with broken hearts and great sadness we advise the untimely passing of our beloved son, Kenneth (Jason) Buterbaugh. Jason passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 14th in New York City while working as a Local #780 Cement Mason Foremen. He was honored to follow in his dad's footsteps and worked as a Union Journeyman. His strong work ethic, loyalty, compassion, and love made him a wonderful husband to Alice and an amazingly loving father to our granddaughter, Grace. We will miss his laugh, his good heart, his love for his family and friends and his devotion to all who knew him. We are very proud of him and the incredible young man he became. He was a 1992 graduate at West Valley High. Jason and his team went to the State Basketball Tournament under the direction of Coach Joe Feist making the Valley proud. "Go Eagles!" His Papa Don taught him golf and he was hooked. As Mike Vlahovich said, "he hit 'em long, consistently to the red 100-yard stakes and beyond." To Jason, one could never play too much golf. We will miss him so very much and are still in shock and grieving at his passing. We love you, Son. Ken and Diana Buterbaugh

