ANDREWS, Kenneth C. Jr. (Age 86) Kenneth Andrews, 86, of Spokane, WA, passed away peacefully at his home on June 21, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Kenneth was born on May 18, 1934, in Rock Island, Illinois. He graduated from High School in Vallejo, California in 1952. While serving two years in the Army, he met and married his loving wife, Magdalena Klee, in Viernheim, Germany in 1959. After moving to California, they were blessed with two children. The family settled in Fairfield, CA and in retirement years, moved to Washington State. Kenneth worked at the Mare Island Naval Shipyard, Vallejo, CA, as a Master Woodcraftsman. He retired after 35 years of service in 1989. His passion for his craft resulted in beautiful homes, pieces of furniture, cabinetry and countless treasured items enjoyed by so many. Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Magdalena; and their two children, Diana (Michael) Ramires of Spokane, Washington and Kenneth Andrews and Maryn McDaniel of Olalla, WA. He had four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Stefanie (Jordan) Page and Maxton and Madeline, Nikolaus (Ahulani) Andrews and Henry, Kyle (Katie) Andrews and Bailey and Alexander Andrews. He is also survived by his sisters, Katherine Walker of Sparks, Nevada, and Zola (Charles) Babcock of Redding, CA; sisters-in-law, Jacklyn Andrews and Alyce Andrews; brothers-in-law, William Watega and Willie Shepherd, and several loving nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Arvilla Andrews; his sisters, Sharron Watega and Lois Shepherd; brothers, Ronald Andrews and Dennis Andrews; and brother-in-law Alonzo Walker. We will remember and cherish our beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend forever. To leave an online condolence to Kenneth's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 28, 2020.