BOCOOK, Kenneth Claud January 24, 1935 - August 5, 2020 He is singing with his Loved Ones in Heaven Kenneth was number 14 of 18 children born to Alexander and Lulu (O'Neel) Bocook on January 24, 1935 in Sandpoint, Idaho. He was baptized in The General Assembly and Church of the Firstborn (Hebrews 12:23) in 1954. Kenneth loved his Lord and Savior and was never without his Bible. He is preceded in death by his parents and eight brothers, Jefferson Wesley Adams, William (Willie), David Allen, Harvey Lee, Eneas Arnold, Harold Wallace, Thomas Darrel, and Johnnie; and eight sisters, Rose May Sevier, Helen Pearl Holbrook, Annabelle Rhodes, Mary Ella Bellis, Alice Beulah Lauderback, Gladys Florence Minty, Lulu Ina Sams and Lucy Muriel Gasper. He is survived by one sister, Nancy Ellen Sams from Spokane, Washington. He was the beloved uncle to 56 nieces and nephews. Kenneth was known by his family and friends for his beautiful singing voice. At an early age he developed a love for singing and at 15 years old he made his papa proud when he entered a music recital. He loved musicals and was a big fan of Judy Garland movies. He would sing for his neighbors during Christmas as a young boy and would often put on plays with his siblings, nieces and nephews, having each play parts. One of his first jobs was working in the local theater and Kenneth always believed that MGM should make a movie about the Bocook life story. Later in life he was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Spokane. He loved swimming, pumping iron and working out. He often walked for miles around North Spokane. Kenneth became the favorite uncle to many of his nieces and nephews by playing games such as Red Rover, Tag, and other outside games. He continued to love being around his family and always joined in with the fun and games at gatherings. He had the prettiest smile and biggest heart. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Park - Olympia, Washington. To be laid to rest near Mama and Papa.



